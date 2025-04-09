Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
The Tennessee Volunteers win the game 10-2 on Tuesday as they get their first win after dropping two games over the weekend.
The Vols defeated the Hornets in a full game as they produced an 8-run inning in the fourth inning after hitting three home runs. The Vols would score two more runs late in the game after looking to go up by ten, but would only go up nine and win by eight after allowing a run in the ninth inning. The Vols had many good pitchers during the game, as well as the Vols played AJ Russell in his third outing this season. He played the first two innings and did very well as he continues to work his way into a larger role after Tommy John's Surgery.
The Vols are set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in their weekend series as Andrew Fischer and Liam Doyle look to get a series win over the team they transferred from.
