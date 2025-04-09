Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
We take a look at five key freshmen that we are excited to see in the Tennessee spring game on April 12th.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to have their spring scrimmage game on Saturday, April 12th inside of Neyland Stadium. There will be no live television broadcast of the contest. Vol Network will carry the action across all radio affiliates and via the Tennessee Athletics app and UTsports.com.
So, though there won't be a television broadcast, Volunteers on SI will be in attendance and today we take a look at the freshman we are excited to see.
1. David Sanders Jr., OT
There's no more valuable five-star freshman perhaps in college football. Sanders was the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in America in the 2025 class, and considering the Vols' inability to remain healthy and inability to protect the quarterback a year ago, he was needed. The Vols return Lance Heard at left tackle, but Saturday will be intriguing to see where Sanders stacks up.
2. DaSaahn Brame, TE
The Vols have Miles Kitselman returning from a year ago, and former 4-star Ethan Davis is still on the roster, but there's not a ton of scholarship depth at the position. That's where DaSaahn Brame comes into the equation. The 6'5, 235-pound weapon out of Derby, Kansas, is extremely athletic. We will be watching this position closely, considering how vital they were to the success of the run game they were a year ago.
3. Travis Smith Jr., WR
There's no question about it. Entering the 2025 season one of the biggest concerns is the WR Depth. Thus the need for 4-star freshman WR, Travis Smith Jr. to be an immediate success story for this football team. He's an extremely polished high school prospect, coming from a program in Westlake that plays high-level competition every week, and he dominated as a senior. He could be poised for not only the opportunity to play early, but the skillset.
4. Isaiah Campbell, DL
The Vols lost quite a bit of production and playing time at the defensive line position this offseason. Campbell is the highest-rated defensive prospect in the 2025 class for the Vols, and at 6'4, 282 pounds, he's expected to be quite the playmaker on the defensive side of the ball.
5. George MacIntyre, QB
Sure, Tennessee knows who their starter is in the form of Nico Iamaleava. And Jake Merklinger seems to be the entrenched backup entering 2025. However, the future of the program in a few years just might be George MacIntyre. The Brentwood, Tennessee native will have quite a few eyes on him Saturday.
