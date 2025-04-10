REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Tennessee Volunteers and starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava are in active contract negotiations and the star QB could enter the portal.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off the program's first-ever entrance into the College Football Playoff in 2024. They enter the 2025 season with plenty of expectations of perhaps exceeding last year's accomplishments.
Those expectations mostly rest on the shoulders of star QB, Nico Iamaleava who is entering his second season as the Vols starter. However, according to reports, Nico Iamaleava is currently in active contract negotiations with the Vols, per On3's Pete Nakos.
According to the report, if the negotiations do not go well, Iamaleava could potentially enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on April 16th.
Iamaleava is the highest-rated QB signeee the Vols have had in well over a decade and potentially losing him in the middle of the offseason would be a massive loss for the Vols. Backup QB, Jake Merklinger has had a tremendous spring by all accounts, however, Iamaleava is the expected leader of this offense in 2025.
