Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava is reportedly re-negotiating his contract. This is the latest NIL development for the Vols.
On Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported the Tennessee Volunteers are re-negotiating their contract agreement with Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Per the report, if these negotiations don't go well, Iamaleava could enter the transfer portal during the spring window. Iamaleava would officially be able to enter on April 16.
This development is the latest in many NIL developments at the University of Tennessee. They have broken ground in several ways and will continue to do so. Tennessee athletic director Danny White is adamant that the Vols remain at the epicenter of this new landscape and have been from day one.
Nico Iamaleava Reaches Lucrative Agreement With Tennessee's Collective
Everything began when Tennessee landed Iamaleava's commitment in March 2023. The California native ranked among the top prospects in a loaded 2023 signing class; he oozed potential at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, and a rocket arm. He was a hallmark for head coach Josh Heupel and company, and chatter quickly picked up around the financial package Iamaleava got. Some speculate that Iamaleava had an agreement of $8 million to play his college football in Knoxville, Tennessee, making him the first posterchild for the NIL era.
NCAA Investigation Regarding Nico Iamaleava's NIL Deal
It didn't take long for those rumors above to raise eyebrows. On January 30, 2024, the NCAA announced an investigation into Tennessee's potential NIL dealings with Iamaleava, citing recruiting violations centered around the alleged use of a private jet in his recruitment. Reports indicate the NCAA wanted to rule Iamaleava ineligible and force Tennessee to dissociate with Spyre Sports, a Tennessee-affiliated NIL collective. However, Tennessee and the Commonwealth of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, which was settled on January 31, 2025. The NCAA paused all NIL-related investigations indefinitely following the initial lawsuit announcement.
David Sanders Jr. Delays Signing
True freshman offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. was the crown jewel of Tennessee's 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 9 prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in his graduating class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He chose Tennessee over Georgia, Nebraska, and Ohio State on August 17, 2024. Sanders remained firmly committed throughout his senior season, but the Ohio State Buckeyes got late momentum ahead of early national signing day. At the time, Nakos reported that part was because of "the structuring of the offensive tackle's deal and any perks that come with it." Sanders didn't sign anywhere on early national signing day and waited to re-announce his commitment to Tennessee on the Paul Finebaum Show just a few days later.
Boo Carter Intends To Enter Transfer Portal, Withdraws
Safety Boo Carter had a fantastic true freshman season. He logged 38 tackles, three for loss, an interception, and a sack, serving as Tennessee's only true freshman starter. Carter also got extensive work as a punt returner, showcasing his dynamic play-making ability. He made the SEC All-Freshman Team, voted on by the league's coaches. Nakos reported Carter intended to enter the transfer portal after the season, a puzzling move to many fans. Carter quickly announced his return to Tennessee by posting a graphic on X from the Volunteer Club, Tennessee's NIL collective, captioned, "Home Sweet Home. To Me." Carter's negotiations may have been tied to getting snaps on offense - he's been getting a lot of run on both sides of the ball in spring practices. However, Nakos did report the two sides reached a new NIL agreement following Carter's announcement.
Mike Matthews Intend To Enter Transfer Portal, Withdraws
Wide receiver Mike Matthews followed Carter's lead during the winter portal window. Nakos reported Matthews intended to enter the transfer portal and explore his options elsewhere. While his name never officially went into the portal database, Matthews was weighing his options. He ultimately decided to return to the University of Tennessee after agreeing to a new contract with Tennessee. Matthews projects as Tennessee's lead receiver this fall after amassing seven receptions for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his true freshman season in 2024.
