Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
Jayce Johnson is up for vote. Vols fans can vote for the QB in this article by clicking the highlighted HERE
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking into the 2027 QBs with Lowndes QB Jayce Johnson being a primary target for the Vols at this time. Johnson is now up for vote as fans can vote for the Vols QB target through April 30th. He is up against plenty of the state's best QBs including Dayton Raiola and Travis Burgess.
