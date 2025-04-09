Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
The Tennessee Volunteers continue to push for in-state standout Kesean Bowman who plays both WR and CB
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting class heavily. This includes the in-state targets in the 2027 class.
While the Vols landed the top WR target in the state of Tennessee in the 2026 class already with Tyreek King, they are hopeful to land the top 2027 recruit at the position in the state of Tennessee.
Kesean Bowman is a 2027 wide receiver from Brentwood Academy High School in Nashville, Tennessee. The talented wide out has spent plenty of time looking into schools, and the Vols are one he has continued to look into. After visiting the Vols multiple times for a gameday visit, even when his QB, George MacIntyre wasn't visiting.
Bowman is one of the rare exceptions in the state of Tennessee at wide receiver who is recruited by nearly every school. He has a long background in football as his family is popular throughout the nation. His uncles Devin, Adarius, and Mike all played D1 football.
Devin Bowman played at Georgia, Mike Bowman played at Alabama, and Adarius Bowman played at Oklahoma State. While the youngest Bowman standout still has two seasons in high school, many believe he is the complete package. Bowman has even been predicted to be the best in the end when it's all over.
Tennessee has made Bowman feel like a priority, and they are hopeful to land him as he has been one of the main targets in the whole class. Bowman could be a game changer instantly as the Vols look to knock the 2027 class out of the park. The wide receiver has also been recruited at cornerback and could very well succeed at that position.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement