BREAKING: Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program

The Tennessee Volunteers replace their Nebraska home and home series with an ACC program.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (25) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (25) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a home-and-home series now that the Vols are no longer playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The series will start in 2026 and conclude in 2027, as the two programs will look for a huge out-of-conference win.

The Cornhuskers backed out earlier in the year to give the Vols vacant spots on their schedule. Now that they have found their opponent, they can focus on this upcoming season fully.

