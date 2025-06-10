LOOK: Atlanta Falcons Reveal First-Round Draft Pick James Pearce in New Uniform
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their first-round NFL Draft selection James Pearce in his new uniform.
The NFL season is fast approaching as all 32 teams prepare for the 2025 schedule. While there are many questions surrounding teams' season, one of the biggest college fans are wondering is what will our former players look like in their new uniforms?
The Atlanta Falcons answered this question earlier this week, as the team's social media account provided a first look at former Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce in a Falcons uniform.
Pearce and the Falcons will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
