New England Patriots Potentially Trading QB Joe Milton

The New England Patriots could potentially be trading quarterback Joe Milton this offseason.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The NFL offseason has officially begun now that the free agency market is going, but players are also on the move via trades. One player that could potentially be on the move for the New England Patriots is quarterback Joe Milton, according to Jordan Schultz.

"The have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done," Shultz said in a tweet on X.

Schultz also mentioned that the Patriots really like Milton but that they feel the organization has their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye.

Milton started for the Tennessee Volunteers for one season prior to entering the NFL in 2023. He threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 64.7 percent of his passes. Milton also played in the final game of the season for the Patriots last year and he threw for 241 yards, a touchdown and completed 75.9 percent of his passes.

The former Volunteers has shown some promise at the professional level and it looks like it might even be enough for other teams to be interested in trading for him. Certainly a situation to monitor as the offseason progresses and as the NFL Draft approaches.

