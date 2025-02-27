NFL Combine Results - Tennessee DL Elijah Simmons
All of the NFL Combine results for Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.
The first day of NFL Combine workouts is set to take place on Thursday as defensive linemen and linebackers prepare to take on the event. Tennessee's Elijah Simmons has already begun his day at the Combine.
Over his career at Tennessee, Simmons racked up eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 59 tackles. He started his career with the Volunteers back in 2019 and spent five seasons playing for the team. In 2024, he played in all 14 games for the Volunteers and remained a solid contributor for the Volunteers.
Simmons is considered a late round draft pick, so he has the opportunity to boost his stock over the next month, starting with this weekend at the combine.
NFL Combine Results:
Height: 6010
Weight: 334
Arm: 32 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¼”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard: 5.38 unofficial (1.88 10-yard split)
3-Cone:
Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Elijah Simmons, DL
