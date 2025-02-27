Volunteer Country

NFL Combine Results - Tennessee DL Elijah Simmons

All of the NFL Combine results for Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (10) celebrates after Tennessee recovered a fumble by Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (10) celebrates after Tennessee recovered a fumble by Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

All of the NFL Combine results for Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.

The first day of NFL Combine workouts is set to take place on Thursday as defensive linemen and linebackers prepare to take on the event. Tennessee's Elijah Simmons has already begun his day at the Combine.

Over his career at Tennessee, Simmons racked up eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 59 tackles. He started his career with the Volunteers back in 2019 and spent five seasons playing for the team. In 2024, he played in all 14 games for the Volunteers and remained a solid contributor for the Volunteers.

Simmons is considered a late round draft pick, so he has the opportunity to boost his stock over the next month, starting with this weekend at the combine.

Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Combine Results:

Height: 6010
Weight: 334
Arm: 32 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¼”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard: 5.38 unofficial (1.88 10-yard split)
3-Cone:

Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:

  • Dylan Sampson, RB
  • Bru McCoy, WR
  • Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
  • James Pearce Jr., DL
  • Elijah Simmons, DL

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football