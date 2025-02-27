Volunteer Country

NFL Combine Results - Tennessee DL Omarr Norman-Lott

All of the NFL Combine results for Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott's (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee’s Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (A nice clean celebration shot.) / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The first day of NFL Combine workouts is set to take place on Thursday as defensive linemen and linebackers prepare to take on the event. Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott has already begun his day at the Combine.

Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Tennessee. He finished his college career with 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He had four sacks this past season for the Volunteers.

Tennessee had a very strong defensive unit this past season and they had another star on the defensive line in the form of James Pearce Jr. Head coach Josh Heupel certainly seemed to have gotten the most out of his defense the last two seasons and Norman-Lott certainly played a role in that.

Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Combine Results:

Height: 6017
Weight: 291
Arm: 33 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:

  • Dylan Sampson, RB
  • Bru McCoy, WR
  • Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
  • James Pearce Jr., DL
  • Elijah Simmons, DL

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

