NFL Combine Results - Tennessee DL Omarr Norman-Lott
All of the NFL Combine results for Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.
The first day of NFL Combine workouts is set to take place on Thursday as defensive linemen and linebackers prepare to take on the event. Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott has already begun his day at the Combine.
Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Tennessee. He finished his college career with 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He had four sacks this past season for the Volunteers.
Tennessee had a very strong defensive unit this past season and they had another star on the defensive line in the form of James Pearce Jr. Head coach Josh Heupel certainly seemed to have gotten the most out of his defense the last two seasons and Norman-Lott certainly played a role in that.
Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Combine Results:
Height: 6017
Weight: 291
Arm: 33 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:
Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Elijah Simmons, DL
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill