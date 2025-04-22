NFL Draft 2025: Which Team Is the Best Fit for Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson?
After a record-shattering 2024 season in Knoxville — 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns — Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is officially NFL-bound. Though he opted out of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Sampson didn’t need a stopwatch to validate his explosiveness. He impressed scouts with his agility and footwork in drills like the Duce Staley Drill, maintaining strong Day 2 projections and drawing RB1 comparisons from several analysts.
Now, as Sampson’s name rises on draft boards across the league, the question shifts from “how good is he?” to “where does he fit best?”
Evaluating the Best Team Fits for Dylan Sampson
- Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys enter the draft with a glaring hole at running back following Tony Pollard’s departure last year in free agency. Sampson’s burst and one-cut decisiveness align seamlessly with Dallas’s zone-blocking scheme, which rewards backs with his style of acceleration and edge vision.
Immediate impact: A clear path to RB1 duties in a backfield lacking a proven lead option.
Scheme synergy: Dallas’s preference for stretch runs and outside zone concepts would allow Sampson to maximize his elite cut-back ability.
Red zone upgrade: With 22 rushing scores in 2024, Sampson instantly improves an offense that ranked near the bottom in red zone rushing TDs last season.
2. Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins thrive on space, motion, and speed — all attributes that define Sampson’s game. His sharp field vision and ability to explode through lanes could make him an electric complement in Miami’s backfield rotation.
Ideal scheme fit: Miami’s outside zone-heavy run concepts are tailor-made for Sampson’s acceleration and fluid cuts.
Fresh legs in a rotation: The Dolphins love keeping backs fresh — and Sampson’s efficiency as a change-of-pace option would pay dividends late in games.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are shifting toward a more physical, run-first identity under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Sampson’s SEC-tested production and compact power between the tackles make him an appealing cornerstone for a rebuilt ground game.
Development upside: Harbaugh’s background in developing offensive lines and run games sets the stage for Sampson to thrive and grow in a disciplined system.
Dylan Sampson may not be in the first group of running backs selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s arguably the most NFL-ready when it comes to "plug-and-play" versatility, red zone effectiveness, and adaptability to multiple offensive schemes. With the right system and coaching staff, Sampson has the potential to become more than a solid contributor — he could develop into a star.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava