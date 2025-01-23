Volunteer Country

NFL Draft Profile - Tennessee EDGE, James Pearce Could Be Draft's Top Rusher

Evan Crowell

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27), linebacker Elijah Herring (44) and defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) celebrate a sack against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27), linebacker Elijah Herring (44) and defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) celebrate a sack against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Tennessee EDGE rusher, James Pearce is a projected First Round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. We take a look at the Draft Profile of what could be the draft's top pass rusher.

The Tennessee Volunteers under Josh Heupel have been known for their explosive spread-choice offense. That was until the 2024 season, when they were led by one of the nation's top defensive units. That defense that finished 6th in total defnse was led by Junior EDGE rusher, James Pearce.

Pearce is a projected first round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. We take a look at the draft profile of what could be the draft's best pass-rusher.

NFL Draft Profile - James Pearce Jr.

Physical Measurements:
Height: 6'5
Weight: 243 LBs.

Pros
A former Top-200 prospect, Pearce spent his first year on campus getting his feet wet. He played in all 13 games as a situational rusher. However, year two is when Pearce burst onto the scene as the SEC's leading sack artist and one of the sports most unstoppable pass rushers. He finished year two with 10.0 sacks. In 2024, with all of the attention tied to Pearce, he still managed to get home 7.5 times. He can get after the quarterback at an extremely high rate.

Cons
There was a bit of statistical decline in his final year of college football. If scouts were nitpicking, they will go hunting to find out the answer to the question of "why" on that one. Their are some who question Pearce's run-game impact, though he made drastic strides in that department in 2024.

NFL Mock Draft Database Intel:
Overall Rank: 13th
Highest Pick: 8th
Consensus Pick: 9th Overall, New Orleans Saints

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.

Home/Football