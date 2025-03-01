Volunteer Country

NFL Scouting Combine Results - Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson

All of the NFL Combine results for Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (RB26) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of former players representing the program at the NFL Combine this week. One of which is running back Dylan Sampson and he had the opportunity to compete on Saturday.

Sampson had a remarkable career as a Volunteer and really surged onto the scene in 2024. He was named SEC offensive player of the year, a 2nd-team All-American and made 1st-team All-SEC this year. He finished the season with 1,491 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Over his three-year career, Sampson rushed for 2,492 yards, 35 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. His name will reside in the Tennessee record books in multiple categories.

Here is how Sampson tested at the NFL Combine.

Dylan Sampson NFL Combine Results:

Height: 5081
Weight: 200
Arm: 30 ½”
Hand: 8 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:

  • Dylan Sampson, RB
  • Bru McCoy, WR
  • Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
  • James Pearce Jr., DL
  • Elijah Simmons, DL

