NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Tennessee Volunteers Showed Out?
Tennessee was well represented at the NFL Combine this year. Here is everything you need to know.
Tennessee showed up and showed out at the NFL Combine, having some of the best testing times across the board out of any university that was represented. While nearly every Vol who competed did well, three players really stood out.
Here are the three Tennessee Volunteers who pushed their stock up following the competition of the NFL Combine.
James Pearce Jr
The Tennessee edge rusher made headlines running the fastest 40-yard dash among all defensive linemen who tested. He ran a 4.47 official time, which is ridiculous fast for a 245-pound machine off the edge. Pearce was listed as one of the best combine players this year as he dominated throughout testing in Indianapolis. He likely moved his draft stock up after his performance, after GMs had concerns about his ability to fight with his hands.
Elijah Simmons
Simmons ran a faster 40-yard dash than expected at the combine, running a 5.37 official. This is fast for a true nose guard/defensive tackle who weighs 334 pounds. He is expected to be a late-day draft pick or a priority UDFA. Simmons didn’t see as much play time at Tennessee as some would’ve liked however, his solid testing at the combine gives him a solid chance of being selected.
Dont’e Thornton Jr
Thornton is easily a winner in this year’s combine. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver didn’t just measure well at the combine; he tested well in the 40-yard dash, running a blazing fast 4.30. He hit the fastest 10-yard split speed of 18.71 MPH and the second-fastest top speed of 23.66 MPH. Thornton could very well jump up in the draft to a day two or early day three draft pick if he continues at this rate. The main thing holding Thornton back was his health. He did not finish the 2023-2024 season with Tennessee due to an injury and was consistently banged up in the 2024-2025 season. Luckily, his test numbers are undeniable.
