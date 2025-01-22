Nico Iamaleava and Boo Carter Are Working Out Together in Offseason
The pair of Tennessee football freshman look like they are working together as Carter might be playing with Iamaleava on the offensive side of the ball in 2025.
Tennessee had a lot of exciting moments in the 2024 football season. A lot of those exciting moments were because of two exciting, young players.
Boo Carter and Nico Iamaleava were both freshman this past year for the Vols, but that did not stop them from having a huge impact. Iamaleava had one of the best seasons in school history for a freshman quarterback and led Tennessee to its first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
While he certainly was not perfect, Iamaleava had some very clutch moments that led to some huge wins over bitter rivals like Alabama and Florida. Iamaleava’s play gives Tennessee fans plenty of reason to hope that the future is bright in Knoxville.
But Iamaleava was not the only spectacular freshman that suited up in orange in 2024. Carter was a contributor on Tennessee’s defense from his first day on campus. He is a dynamic athlete who can be used in a variety of ways. He was a starter in Tennessee’s secondary for most of the season and earned valuable experience for a true freshman who is just beginning his college career.
However, in 2025 Carter may have even more to do on the field for Tennessee.
There is growing speculation that Carter will be utilized on offense next season in addition to his time on defense. This would make sense considering Carter played on both sides of the line of scrimmage in high school. A recent post on X seems to be indicating that speculation about Carter playing wide receiver next year could be true.
The image in the post above shows Carter and Iamaleava inside Tennessee’s indoor practice facility. It is not clear based on the picture alone what the two players are doing, other than the fact that they are working out together in the offseason.
However, that picture is a good sign for fans who are looking forward to seeing Carter play on offense next season. It looks like he is already working with Iamaleava on developing some chemistry as a wide receiver.
Carter and Iamaleava are two of the most important players on Tennessee’s roster. If the Vols want to return to the playoffs next season, they will both need to take another step in their development. With the lack of experience returning to Tennessee’s wide receiver room, Carter could give the position a much-needed spark.
