Nico Iamaleava's Camp Says 'We Did Nothing Wrong' In Breakup with Tennessee
In the latest reporting from Front Office Sports, a source involved with Nico Iamaleava's camp claims that they did nothing wrong in the breakup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The very public and ugly breakup between the Tennessee Volunteers and former five-star QB, Nico Iamaleava has been the headline news topic in college football for nearly a week now.
Starting on Thursday, April 10th, reports began to surface that Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee were in heated negotiations regarding his comensation. Iamaleava's current reported salary of $2.5 had been demanded to be raised to $4m per reports. Then upon holding out of practice on Friday of last week, Tennessee directed Iamaleava to enter the Transfer Portal.
Wednesday, reports from Front Office Sports surfaced with quotes from representatives in Nico Iamaleava's camp. A source close to the negitiaon sitaution on Iamaleava's side claims they did nothing wrong.
“His representation hasn’t steered him wrong,” the family told Front Office Sports says. “At the end of the day, what did we do wrong to steer him and put him in a bad situation? We didn’t.”
Nico Iamaleava is currently in the transfer portal market with really no suitors at the moment. UCLA remains the only team that hasn't publicly moved on from the current negotiations. Tulane has moved on. UNC has moved on. Other power 5 schools have expressed interest, but no where near the reported $4m that Iamaleava's demanded. The market currently resides somwhere near $1m.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava