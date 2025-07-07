Pair of Tennessee Football Coaches Land on "Worst Coaching Hires of the 2000s" List
A pair of Tennessee Football head coaches have landed on the "worst hires of the century" list.
College football is an extremely unique sport where, oftentimes, the prestige of a team's head coach reflects the success on the field. A good hire at the position can set a team up for decades of success. At the same time, a bad hire can create years of embarrassment and failure.
Unfortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, the team has experienced its fair share of bad hires since the turn of the century. According to CBS Sports, the Vols are home to two of the worst coaching hires since the 2000s.
The first Tennessee coach named to this list was Derek Dooley, who landed at the No. 10 spot on the list. Dooley coached the Volunteers from 2010-2012 and amassed just a 15-21 record. His hire is marked by many as the beginning of the "dark days" for Tennessee Football.
The second Volunteer head coach who was named to this list was Jeremy Pruitt, who was ranked the seventh-worst coaching hire of the century. Pruitt coached the Vols from 2018-2020, and following a litany of suspensions and punishments from the NCAA, his win/loss record currently sits at just 5-19.
While the Vols have missed on some crucial hires since the turn of the century, the team has appeared to have made the correct selection with current head coach Josh Heupel, who has elevated the team to heights unseen for nearly 20 years.
Under Heupel, Tennessee has consistently remained in the top 15 and has even made a College Football Playoff appearance. The Vols' 2025 season could prove to be another success story for the head coach as the team looks to earn back-to-back playoff appearances.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision