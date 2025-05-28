Volunteer Country

Paul Finebaum Rips Tennessee's Quarterback Situation, Says Vols Aren't Playoff Caliber

College football analyst Paul Finebaum rips apart Tennessee's quarterback situation and says they aren't playoff caliber.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football analyst Paul Finebaum rips apart Tennessee's quarterback situation and says they aren't playoff caliber.

College football media pundits have become skeptical of Tennessee this offseason. The program made its first ever college football playoff appearance last season, but not many are expecting a return.

Paul Finebaum was very vocal about his opinion of Tennessee heading into the season on ESPN recently. Finebaum was asked if the Volunteers' quarterback situation was fine or not, and not only did he say it wasn't fine, but he also doesn't think they are playoff caliber.

" Not fine," Finebaum said. "This was the biggest story of the offseason with Nico [Iamaleava] leaving. Joey Aguilar from App State via UCLA is not the perfect answer. He's good but he's not great. Nico could have been great even though he wasn't last year. Quite frankly I don't like Tennessee's chances at the playoffs at all."

Tennessee certainly has its fair share of questions heading into this season. Can Aguilar be the answer at quarterback? Can Tennessee's run game continue its dominance without Dylan Sampson? Will the wide receivers step up this year? Can Tennessee's offensive line survive multiple departures? When will Jermod McCoy return this season after this knee injury?

Head coach Josh Heupel has proven he can produce consistent success in Knoxville, but this might be his biggest test since his first season with the program.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football