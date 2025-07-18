Volunteer Country

Peyton Manning's Son Enrolls at Tennessee School

The son of former Tennessee Volunteers legend Peyton Manning enrolls at Baylor

Caleb Sisk

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; General view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The son of the Sheriff is now on his way to a powerhouse in the state of Tennessee. This decision was released on Friday, as the very talented Marshall Manning (son of Peyton Manning) will be joining the Baylor Red Raiders.

The 13-year-old athlete plays quarterback just like his day, and has plenty of talent. He will be joining the middle school football roster and will likely follow his 8th-grade season onto the high school roster. The 8th grader has already made headlines in the past for throwing dots. You can watch some of his clips below.

The Baylor Red Raiders have been able to produce multiple QBs as their current starter is Briggs Cherry, who is committed to Louisville, and their last starter was Will Muschamp's son, Whit, who now attends Vanderbilt.

This is the same school that Jamyan Theodore and Gabriel Osenda attends who are Tennessee commits as well as where Vols WR Amari Jefferson used to play.

