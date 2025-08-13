PFF Max Chadwick Calls Joshua Josephs Next Potential Breakout Star
Joshua Josephs has seen a good amount of recognition from pundits and media services from across the country for his superior talent. He was named the preseason All-SEC second-team by Athlon Sports. This past week, a PFF Analyst, Max Chadwick, mirrored the same sentiment, predicting that Josephs can be a breakout player in college football.
“I think Joshua Josephs can be a breakout star this upcoming season, said Chadwick
Josephs has continued to be rated high by the Pro Football Focus staff. Back in July, he was listed as the No. 5 EDGE rusher by Trevor Sikkema for the 2026 NFL Draft that will take place next spring. In July, we talked about his overall PFF grade of 90.6, which made him the third-highest graded defensive player.
When you look even further, you find out Josephs is one of the only players to grade with an 85+ in run defense grade and pass rush grade. Josephs finished with an impressive 91.4 run defense grade and an 86.4 pass rush grade, which showed he is one of the more complete EDGE rushers in college football. A lot of the time, you will see a player good at either run defense or pass rush. It is rare to find one good in both, but Jospehs is one of the few that is.
Despite only registering 1.5 sacks last season, you can see the upside Josephs has, especially with his three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. When he can’t get to the quarterback, he can swat the ball down and get in the throwing window of a quarterback, making it difficult to throw over his 6’3 and 240-pound frame. When he doesn’t get there, he will chase down the play, and he isn’t just looking to make a tackle but instead make an impact play and get the ball back to his offense. You can fully expect his numbers to see an uptick in 2025, as he establishes himself even more for the world to see.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering On Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters