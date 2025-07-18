Preaseason All-SEC Teams Reveal Roster Strength for Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers have been predicted to finish ninth in the SEC according to the polling down by SEC Media. Despite their bottom half predicted finish, the media acknowledged several Vols on the preseason All-SEC Team.
The SEC Media isn’t exactly bullish on the predicted finish of the Tennessee Volunteers entering the 2025 season. The Vols were predicted to finish ninth in the final SEC Media poll at SEC Media Days this week.
The ninth-place finish would be the worst since the first year of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville, and quite frankly, a bit of a letdown following a College Football Playoff birth. Yet, despite the negative vibe around the Vols program as a whole, according to the “experts” in the media, they seem to like the Tennessee roster based on the All-SEC teams.
Preseason All-SEC Teams
First Team:
- Jermod McCoy, DB
Third Team:
- Arion Carter, LB
- Boo Carter, DB
The Vols are likely to have one of the conference's best defenses again in 2025 based on the preseason polling. Additionally, history tells us one of the backs in the running back room, if not all of them, are set for a big year in Knoxville no matter what the media polling tells us preseason.
