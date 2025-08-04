Volunteer Country

Preseason College Football Coaches Poll - Tennessee Volunteers Crack Top 20

The Tennessee Volunteers crack the top 20 in the preseason college football coaches poll.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers crack the top 20 in the preseason college football coaches poll.

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, which means preseason rankings about going to start pouring in. One of them already has, as the college football preseason coaches poll has officially been released.

The Tennessee Volunteers came in at No. 18 in the rankings. They were one of nine SEC teams to make the rankings and the eighth-highest ranked team from the conference.

College Football Preseason Coaches Poll:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Iowa State
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Boise State

Tennessee made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history last season, and they are hoping to get back there this season. They will have to do so with a new starting quarterback and a new list of weapons offensively. The Volunteers do return some notable names on defense that could potentially help offset that.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football