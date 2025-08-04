Preseason College Football Coaches Poll - Tennessee Volunteers Crack Top 20
The Tennessee Volunteers crack the top 20 in the preseason college football coaches poll.
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, which means preseason rankings about going to start pouring in. One of them already has, as the college football preseason coaches poll has officially been released.
The Tennessee Volunteers came in at No. 18 in the rankings. They were one of nine SEC teams to make the rankings and the eighth-highest ranked team from the conference.
College Football Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
Tennessee made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history last season, and they are hoping to get back there this season. They will have to do so with a new starting quarterback and a new list of weapons offensively. The Volunteers do return some notable names on defense that could potentially help offset that.
