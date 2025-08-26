RB DeSean Bishop Discusses Connected Offense for Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have to replace NFL draft pick Dylan Sampson at the running back position, but have a handful of quality options to rotate this season, beginning week one against Syracuse.
DeSean Bishop talked to the media about how essential external forces were on his offseason as he worked for a larger role.
"This opportunity I have in front of me is not just something that I am proud about, but a lot of people around here are proud about. A lot of people out here are rooting for me and praying for my success. I can't let them down and I won't."
As he worked to prepare for the opportunity to step up this season, the thing he focused on the most was the mental aspect.
"I'd say the mental peace (aspect has taken the biggest step for me) for sure. I talk about my faith a lot and I know that is where my strength comes from,” he told the media.
His mental state has helped him approach the upcoming season in a fresh way.
His confident approach has extended to his overall viewpoint on the position room, in which the other running backs in the room share that sense of unwavering confidence.
"I love how connected we are. This is probably the most connected this room has been. We push each other to be better,” Bishop said. “I know you could take me out of the game and put another in and there won't be a drop off at all."
A large part of those high confidence levels are due to a revamped offensive line that Bishop says has been strong at creating running lanes in practice.
"Just how physical they are. In this world, they don't get a lot of recognition. They see us scoring a touchdown, but they are clearing it up. I am running in practice and those holes are huge. It makes my job a lot easier. What I do is what they do; my success is their success and I can't do it without them."
As Bishop looked to take advantage of an opportunity for an increased role, he reminded himself to play for every person in Knoxville who did not get the chance he has earned himself with the Tennessee football program.
"God has blessed me with this opportunity. I know how many kids in Knoxville and around the world would love to be where I am at right now, so I can't take this for granted. I went a lot harder than I did last year and my preparation grows by the day."
The backfield will look to establish an identity of its own this season and DeSean Bishop figures to be an essential part of the running game again.
Tennessee football fans will see how his improved mental state and preparation levels helped move his game forward this year beginning with the season opener against Syracuse in a neutral location.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters