Rickey Gibson's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs ETSU

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Rickey Gibson (1) runs during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Tennessee's Rickey Gibson (1) runs during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering their second game of the football season as they are entering this game more banged up than they were prior to the season beginning as they are set to enter this game without one of their main players in the defensive back room following an injury that occurred in the very first game of the season, when Tennessee defeated Syracuse inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is in the great state of Georgia as it resides in the Atlanta area, which is the same home stadium as the Atlanta Falcons.

They enter this game to play against the in-state ETSU Buccaneers, who entered this game as a heavy hundred dog, with the Tennessee Volunteers being the heavy favorites with high expectations to tune up any issues that they had prior to facing Georgia next week, which will be the real test for this team.

The Tennessee Volunteers can't be caught looking too far ahead, as they still have a game to play at the end of the day. They also have to play this game without one of their top cornerbacks in the program. They will be playing this game without Rickey Gibson.

Gibson is listed as out for the game vs ETSU, as this will likely be one of the many games he very well could miss, as he definitely could miss the Georgia game as well. he suffered an upper body injury early in the game against the Syracuse Orange, which leaves the Vols more thin at the cornerback spot than they had hoped.

