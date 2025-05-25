Tennessee and Alabama's 2022 Matchup Ranked as Twelfth Best College Game of the 2000s
The Tennessee Volunteers 2022 meeting against the Alabama Crimson Tide was ranked as one of the 15-best college football games of the 2000s.
Since the turn of the century, college football has witnessed numerous historic matchups that have shaped the sport as we know it today. Games that have become immortalized in the sport and are the standard by which all other college football matchups are judged.
According to The Athletic, the Tennessee Volunteers were a part of one of these historic games, as their 2022 matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide ranked 12th on its list of "Top 25 College Football Games Since 2000".
Heading into this game, the Vols had lost a series-long 15 games against the Tide. But with a high-powered offense led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee fans believed this would be the year the Volunteers end their losing streak.
The Vols jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the first half, but Heisman winner Bryce Young led the Tide to 10 points in the final five minutes of the first half to bring the score to 28-20 at the half. A touchdown and two-point conversion from Bama would knot the game up at 28 before a 60-yard touchdown reception from Jalin Hyatt helped the Vols reclaim the lead.
Kicker Chase McGrath would miss the extra point, however, which allowed Alabama to take a 35-34 lead on their next drive. After trading a pair of touchdowns, the two teams were knotted up with under four minutes to go.
Bryce Young once again led The Tide down the field where Will Reichard would attempt a 50-yard field goal to take the lead. His kick would sail and the Volunteers would have 15 seconds to drive the field and attempt a field goal of their own.
After two monstrous passes from Hendon Hooker, the Vols had just two seconds to kick a 40-yard field goal. As time expired, Chase McGrath's kick wobbled over the cross-bar, giving the Vols a 52-49 victory. Ending Alabama's reign of terror over Knoxville.
