Tennessee and UCLA QB Joey Aguilar Set to Have 'Talks' On Monday
The Tennessee Volunteers are in need of a quarterback in the transfer portal, and they could have found their prospect in former Appalachian State QB turned UCLA Bruin, Joey Aguilar. The two parties are set to meet on Monday.
The Tennessee Vols are actively in search of a quarterback to add to the roster headed into the 2025 season due to the exit of former five-star Nico Iamaleava.
Ironically enough, Iamaleava’s arrival at UCLA has potentially opened the door for UCLA’s pre-projected starter, Joey Aguilar to now potentially land with the Vols.
Aguilar was a two-year starter at Appalachian State in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to UCLA this offseason. However, with the arrival of Iamaleava, he’s now in search for a new home and is reportedly set to meet with the Vols on Monday. As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low.
The Vols have been exploring their options for the last week or so, though the market isn’t all that great at the quarterback position. They’ve made it clear they will be adding someone to this quarterback room, and a meeting with Aguilar expressed at least mutual interest.
Aguilar through for 6760 yards on 850 attempts over the last two seasons with App State. He’s exactly what the Vols need in terms of a prospect who’s at least played college football, let alone played it as well as Aguilar has. He threw for 33 TDs in his first year starting in 2023. Though 2024’s statline shows declines in yards, completions, and attempts as well as an increase in turnovers, the team as a whole was in decline in 2024. They’ve hired a new coach, by the way of Dowell Loggains, entering 2025 at App State.
