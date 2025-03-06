Tennessee Depth Chart Preview - Vols Offense
Tennessee starts spring practice on Friday. Here is how Tennessee on SI projects the depth chart to look.
Entering spring practices, the Vols have a lot of new spots to fill. With many players off to the NFL or entering the transfer portal, Tennessee will see plenty of new faces this season. Fans will get the opportunity to learn more about their team, players, and, of course, the depth chart. These sessions of practices give Tennessee a feel of where certain players belong, along with which battles to watch out for.
The offensive side lost plenty of weapons and linemen while retaining a few key players like star QB Nico Iamaleava and true sophomore WR Mike Matthews.
Here is how Tennessee on SI projects the offensive depth chart to look entering the spring.
Quarterback
QB1: Nico Iamaleava
QB2 Jake Merklinger/George MacIntyre
Iamaleava seems to be in his own lane after a successful season with the Volunteers. The talented QB is entering his third Volunteers season, and potentially his last as a Vol with him being eligible for the draft following this season. Tennessee lost Gaston Moore to the transfer portal which brings two guys into a QB battle. George MacIntyre is the cannon-armed freshman that brings big play ability while Jake Merklinger brings scheme knowledge and great pace to the room. This will be a battle that everyone needs to watch for.
Running Back
RB1: Peyton Lewis/DeSean Bishop
RB2: Bishop or Lewis
RB3: Star Thomas
With Dylan Sampson leaving for the draft, Tennessee will turn to two familiar faces. They have DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis set to compete for the starting job. Bishop was the original backup to Sampson, but after an injury, Lewis took over and dominated. This is arguably the most intriguing battle. Tennessee also brought in three new names. They brought in Daune Morris and Justin Baker from high school. Morris has a lot of similar traits as Sampson did entering his first college season, which has many fans excited, but he will likely be the 4th string back behind another addition made through the portal. The Vols added Star Thomas, who will only have one season in Knoxville and will likely get valuable reps as the third-string back.
Wide Receiver
WR1: Mike Matthews
• Travis Smith Jr
• Radarious Jackson
Matthews returning was a big sigh of relief after planning to enter the transfer portal just minutes before the window closed. While this was a cautious decision, he ultimately decided to return to Tennessee. This job seems safe for the former Parkview High School athlete. He will be backed up by one of the nation’s best true freshmen wideouts, Travis Smith Jr. Smith had an excellent season at Westlake High School. Radarious Jackson will likely play behind them and still see reps as the former MR. Football Award winner in Tennessee has been one of the fastest-growing prospects in the 2025 class.
WR2: Chris Brazzell
• Amari Jefferson
• Trey Weary/Dayton Sneed
Chris Brazzell is back with the Vols after his first season, and many are hopeful he will follow behind Dont’e Thornton Jr’s steps. Thornton played his first season and struggled a bit at times, similar to Brazzell; however, when the second season hit, he was arguably the best receiver on the roster. He will be backed up by former in-state high school star and Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Amari Jefferson. Jefferson did not play a single snap with the Alabama Crimson Tide and was redshirted before transferring to the Volunteers. Jefferson is also a former MR. Football Award winner in the state of Tennessee, but his was won with the Baylor Red Raiders. Trey Weary and Dayton Sneed have both been long-time receivers for the Vols and will finally get the opportunity to be on a spot. Unfortunately, it will likely be a battle between the two in order to see who is on the depth chart.
WR3: Braylon Staley
• Boo Carter
• Joakim Dodson/Amari Jefferson
Staley really became a fan favorite to end the season as he started to show his true skills in the slot for the Vols. Staley was a true freshman last season and will be a starter more than likely unless he loses his job to Boo Carter. Carter will now play both defense and offense for the Vols, playing wide receiver and star for the Vols. Carter is a true star and playmaker and will be hard to keep off the field. The only way Carter stays off the field is if he is hurting or gassed. Jefferson and Joakim Dodson both have the opportunity to see time in the slot as well.
Tight End
TE1: Miles Kitselman
TE2: Ethan Davis
TE3: DaSaahn Brame
Tennessee luckily returned their star tight end Miles Kitselman. He was the most productive name in the Tight End room. He was backed up by Holden Staes and Ethan Davis. While Davis is still on the roster, Staes entered the transfer portal during the winter transfer window. DaSaahn Brame is the X-factor at this position group as he is as good as anyone in the room as a freshman when it comes to route running and pass-catching ability. The freshman could be competing for the No. 2 job but with Davis having many years in the system, No. 3 is the easy pick.
Left Tackle
LT1: Lance Heard
LT2: Larry Johnson/Jesse Perry
Although David Sanders Jr. has the potential of being a long-term blind side guard, there is no reason not to play veteran LSU transfer and second-year Vols tackle Lance Heard. Former HUCO prospect Larry Johnson seems to be the reasonable option to back up Heard, although in-state star Jesse Perry is going to compete for a spot this spring.
Left Guard
LG1: Shamurad Umarov
LG2: Gage Ginther
Umarov is one of the players that you look at and automatically assume that he is a grown man. Umarov has been with the Vols for two years now, and the former four-star deserves a shot more than most. Gage Ginther will have an opportunity to shine this spring, and he will be one to watch this spring and could possibly be a big stock riser.
Center
C1: William Satterwhite/Max Anderson
William Satterwhite and Max Anderson is one of the most quietly kept competitions entering this spring. Satterwhite is a raw competitor and one of the Vols' original top prospects; however, Anderson has shown promise in practices and has proven that he is worth taking a risk on.
Right Guard
RG1: Wendell Moe Jr.
RG2: Ayden Bussell
If you’re Tennessee, you didn’t bring Moe in to be a backup. After having plenty of success in Arizona, the talented guard transferred to Tennessee to at least give Vol fans a sigh of relief from an overwhelming loss of offensive linemen. Ayden Bussell is the likely backup for this position.
Right Tackle
RT1: David Sanders Jr.
RT2: Bennett Warren
Give the freshman a shot… Sanders is the leader for this job entering the spring, as Bennett Warren follows behind. Even if Sanders starts and Warren doesn’t, Warren has to be played in this system. This Tennessee staff has had nothing but good to say about the talented offensive tackle who has the frame of an NFL star.
