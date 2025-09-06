Tennessee Football Blows Past ETSU in Route to Conference Play
The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up their second game of the football season. They played against the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday inside the home stadium for the Vols. They played inside Neyland Stadium, and the Vols were able to do their job effeciently. Not only did the Vols win, but they dominated.
The Tennessee Volunteers won the football game by a score of 72-17 on Saturday, which absolutely crushed the -40.5 point line prior to the game. The Vols were able to get the job done both on the ground and in the air, as a large majority of their starters were pulled prior to their first offensive drive in the second half when Jake Merklinger got some reps.
Joey Aguilar took a step up in this one, as he finished the game with 23 completions in 31 attempts. He also finished with nearly 300 yards, as he totaled 288 yards in the air with two touchdowns. His best throw came in the second quarter when he went deep to Mike Matthews for a 53-yard snag out of the air by the second year wide receiver.
Tennessee's defensive didn't give up a first down until the second quarter, as they dominated for a large majority of this game. They were able to stop the rushing attack for the most part, and depsite being banged up at DB, they held their own.
The Vols best running back on the day was Star Thomas who finished the game with three touchdowns. They still had a valuable effort out of the rest of the backs in this one, as the run game was on point.
The Vols will play the Georgia Bulldogs inside Neyland Stadium next week for their very first game of conference play.
