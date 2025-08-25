Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Talks WR and QB Expectations
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to working with their pieces thus far, as they have been able to work with all of the guys at the WR and QB position, which is quite key. They have been down men at times, but the body of work has been able to speak for itself thus far.
They have a massive contest set for Saturday, as they kickoff the season against the Syracuse Orange in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior to this, Josh Heupel held a press conference where he would discuss the body of work that the Wide Receivers and the Quarterbacks have, as well as his expectations.
“I really like all those guys. In the quarterback room, you’ve heard me talk about the three guys that competed during the course of training camp. You’ve heard me talk about the wideouts. I love their traits, they’ve all been healthy here the last week and change. So, I’m excited about that group. Don’t have time to be young, play young, but I expect them to be ready to go play the way that they practice.”
