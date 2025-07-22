Tennessee Football Enters 2025 with Questions
Tennessee enters the 2025 season with more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. The Volunteers must replace SEC Player of the Year Dylan Sampson, who carried the team in 2024 with 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. All three starting wide receivers are gone, along with four key pieces from the offensive line. And after spring practice, the quarterback picture remains murky.
Running back duties will fall to a rotation featuring DeSean Bishop, Peyton Lewis, and Duke transfer Star Thomas joining the mix. Thomas rushed for 871 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. The wide receiver room must be rebuilt, too, as the top three options from last season are gone.
The bigger concern? An entirely rebuilt wide receiver room. The Vols lost three starters and haven’t had a vertical threat like Jalin Hyatt in two seasons. While Bru McCoy and Dont’e Thornton are gone, incoming freshmen Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley could be difference-makers. The offensive line also lost four starters and needs immediate impact from young talent like five-star David Sanders at left tackle.
Vols Lean on Defensive Depth to Anchor 2025 Campaign
It is a dramatic overhaul for an offense that once defined Josh Heupel’s system. But while the offense rebuilds, the defense may be strong enough to keep Tennessee competitive every week.
According to Pick Six Previews, Tennessee finished in the national top 40 in all 17 major defensive statistical categories in 2024. The Volunteers ranked first in pass rush, second in negative play rate, and sixth overall in total defensive efficiency. That level of production is expected to continue thanks to the return of key contributors across the front seven and secondary.
Since arriving in Knoxville, Heupel has led one of the sport’s fastest turnarounds. Once mired in the SEC basement, Tennessee has emerged as a national contender with a growing reputation for physical defense and explosive recruiting.
If the quarterback room finds stability and the offense regains its rhythm, another nine or ten-win season is not only possible, it’s expected. Tennessee may be reloading, but the foundation remains rock solid.
