Tennessee Football Expected To Host USC Transfer Emmanuel Pregnon On A Visit

Emmanuel Pregnon is expected to visit the Tennessee Volunteers within the next few days. Pregnon is a former Trojan and Wyoming offensive lineman.

Caleb Sisk

Emmanuel Pregnon taking pictures at USC.
Emmanuel Pregnon taking pictures at USC. / Emmanuel Pregnon
Tennessee gained some more good news Tuesday as they forward that one of their offensive line targets would be visiting them.

That target is Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon entered the transfer portal from USC after transferring from Wyoming.

Pregnon is a big hit for the Trojans and could be a big addition to a hurting offensive line position group in Knoxville.

Tennessee has only had two portal additions thus far with the addition of Wendell Moe and Amari Jefferson but they need much more help if they want to have any type of success for next season. They have lost many players to the portal and to the draft and will need any help they can get.

