Tennessee Football Expected To Host USC Transfer Emmanuel Pregnon On A Visit
Emmanuel Pregnon is expected to visit the Tennessee Volunteers within the next few days. Pregnon is a former Trojan and Wyoming offensive lineman.
Tennessee gained some more good news Tuesday as they forward that one of their offensive line targets would be visiting them.
That target is Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon entered the transfer portal from USC after transferring from Wyoming.
Pregnon is a big hit for the Trojans and could be a big addition to a hurting offensive line position group in Knoxville.
Tennessee has only had two portal additions thus far with the addition of Wendell Moe and Amari Jefferson but they need much more help if they want to have any type of success for next season. They have lost many players to the portal and to the draft and will need any help they can get.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Set To Host Florida State WR Malik Benson
- Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
- Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
- Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
- Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports