Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football QB Commit Faizon Brandon Inks New Trading Card NIL Deal

Faizon Brandon signs a NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards which allows fans to potentially pull an autographed card.

Caleb Sisk

Faizon Brandon on his Tennessee visit
Faizon Brandon on his Tennessee visit / imjust.faizon_
In this story:

Faizon Brandon signs a NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards which allows fans to potentially pull an autographed card.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 QB commit Faizon Brandon has him a new brand deal.

Brandon is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026 and is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Brandon is newly signed to Leaf Trading Cards.

Leaf Trading Cards is a company that has exclusive trading cards that only they release and they have a set of Brandon’s cards that are signed and autographed.

It was announced that Brandon signed an exclusive deal for multiple years with Leaf Trading Cards.

You can find the full post below as Leaf Trading Cards broke the exciting news.

One could expect many Tennessee fans to participate in pulling packs in hopes of landing an autograph of their team’s future star QB.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football