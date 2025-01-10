Tennessee Football QB Commit Faizon Brandon Inks New Trading Card NIL Deal
Faizon Brandon signs a NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards which allows fans to potentially pull an autographed card.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 QB commit Faizon Brandon has him a new brand deal.
Brandon is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026 and is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Brandon is newly signed to Leaf Trading Cards.
Leaf Trading Cards is a company that has exclusive trading cards that only they release and they have a set of Brandon’s cards that are signed and autographed.
It was announced that Brandon signed an exclusive deal for multiple years with Leaf Trading Cards.
You can find the full post below as Leaf Trading Cards broke the exciting news.
One could expect many Tennessee fans to participate in pulling packs in hopes of landing an autograph of their team’s future star QB.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
- Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
- Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
- Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports