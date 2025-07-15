Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football's Arion Carter Shares Excitement to Have Joey Aguilar on the Team

Arion Carter shares an honest Joey Aguilar statement

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) reacts after the touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Tennessee football defensive star Arion Carter is extremely excited to have Joey Aguilar at QB for the Vols. He shared an honest statement on Aguilar that would have nearly any fan excited and ready for what the transfer signal caller has to bring.

Here is what Carter had to say at SEC Media Days.

"When he first got here, I made sure, as being the leader, one of the leaders on the team, I wanted to get with him and make sure we had a clear understanding of the expectations set for him, but the expectations he should have for us, and to make sure we don't waver from those. Once we got that all figured out, being able to sit down with him, we all had an occasional meal with the quarterbacks and linebackers and special teams, just having a guy like that in your room and having a guy like that in the building is such a great opportunity that we have. He's such a smart guy, very poised, very calm, collected dude, that I wouldn't change anything for the world to have him on our team, alongside with my other two young quarterbacks that he's able to go coach up with George and Jake."

