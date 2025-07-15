Tennessee Football's Bryson Eason Shares Honest Joey Aguilar Statement
The Tennessee Volunteers made a handful of transfer additions in the transfer portal, including landing Joey Aguilar who is the new veteran QB in the room, following Nico Iamaleava's transfer decision.
During SEC Media Days fans had the chance to hear what the talented QB is like both on and off the field, as Bryson Eason shared an honest statement about the player and person that Aguilar is. Here is what the defensive star had to say about the potential starter for the Vols.
"Off the field, I would say he's a very down-to-earth person, you know what I'm saying? Nothing cocky about him, nothing arrogant about him, just a real down-to-earth human, who is willing to come into a program and help them out. On the field-wise, I feel like he's a worker, you know what I'm saying? Comes to work every day, has a mission, ready to get better in every aspect he can and wants to bring along guys with him, so everybody can elevate and get better. I feel like overall he's just a great dude."
