Tennessee Football's Dont'e Thornton Jr Could Be the Biggest Day 3 NFL Draft Steal
The former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver is still on the board after the first two day have concluded. He could be one of the biggest selections on Saturday.
Dont'e Thornton Jr is still on the board in the NFL Draft after three full rounds. Thornton had his best college season last year as he led the Vols in receiving yards. He finished his season with 26 catches, 661 yards, and 6 touchdowns.
Thornton made real headlines when he participated in the 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.30 and is 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. This isn't exactly common. Thornton's breakaway speed has him as one of the best remaining WRs, as ESPN has him as the 13th best WR still on the board, but he will likely be selected over many of the players in front of him.
The draft resumes at 12:00 PM EST on Saturday. This is the third and final day of the event, as rounds 4-7 will be selected.
