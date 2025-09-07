Tennessee Football's Top Offensive Performers vs ETSU
The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the ETSU Buccaneers in blowout fashion. There were many players that played their butts off, as some of these players made the top performers list.
Here are the names that performed the best on the offensive side of the football on Saturday.
Star Thomas
Thomas had another great game on Saturday, as this go around he rushed for three touchdowns, and was very effecient when doing so. he was arguably the best back for the Vols a week ago, and he is argaubly the best back for them in this go around. He is someone that will get a healthy dose of reps moving forward you have to imagine. He finished the game with 69 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 rushing attempts.
Joey Aguilar
Aguilar did his part in this one, as he only played one half of the game, but finished the game with 23 completions in 31 attempts along with two touchdowns and 288 yards. He is looking like one of the better QBs in the conference. He had many big time plays, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Matthews down the field.
Chris Brazzell
Brazzell lived up to his starting role on Saturday with a multi-touchdown game. He finished the game just shy of 10 catches, as he finished the game with nine catches and two touchdowns. He also finished with 125 yards on the day in a beautiful performance by him on the outside.
Mike Matthews
Matthews was easily one of the more intriguing performers on the day, as he finished the game with 111 yards following behind Brazzell only. He had that electric grab in the second quarter for 53 yards and a touchdown. He was on his A-Game and was one of the notable performers on the offense.
