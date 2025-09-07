Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football's Top Offensive Performers vs ETSU

Who are the names that are most notable for the Tennessee Volunteers on the offensive side of the football this game?

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks to pass during a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks to pass during a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 30, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the ETSU Buccaneers in blowout fashion. There were many players that played their butts off, as some of these players made the top performers list.

Here are the names that performed the best on the offensive side of the football on Saturday.

Star Thomas

Thomas had another great game on Saturday, as this go around he rushed for three touchdowns, and was very effecient when doing so. he was arguably the best back for the Vols a week ago, and he is argaubly the best back for them in this go around. He is someone that will get a healthy dose of reps moving forward you have to imagine. He finished the game with 69 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 rushing attempts.

Joey Aguilar

Aguilar did his part in this one, as he only played one half of the game, but finished the game with 23 completions in 31 attempts along with two touchdowns and 288 yards. He is looking like one of the better QBs in the conference. He had many big time plays, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Matthews down the field.

Chris Brazzell

Brazzell lived up to his starting role on Saturday with a multi-touchdown game. He finished the game just shy of 10 catches, as he finished the game with nine catches and two touchdowns. He also finished with 125 yards on the day in a beautiful performance by him on the outside.

Mike Matthews

Matthews was easily one of the more intriguing performers on the day, as he finished the game with 111 yards following behind Brazzell only. He had that electric grab in the second quarter for 53 yards and a touchdown. He was on his A-Game and was one of the notable performers on the offense.

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

