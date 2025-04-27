Tennessee Football Safety Will Brooks Signs as a UDFA Following NFL Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers have another player off the board as he signs a UDFA following the NFL Draft's conclusion on Saturday.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the more popular teams since the conclusion of the draft as multiple players signed new deals as they embark on their new professional football careers in the National Football League. One of the players to find his new home is Will Brooks. Brooks is a long-time Tennessee Volunteers safety who exploded on the scene when given a shot to start and play in 2024 following an injury that sidelined Jourdan Thomas before the season kicked off.
Brooks was the most productive defensive back as he was running out of eligibility. He finished his season with 59 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, five pass deflections, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown. He also finished with 152 total yards following the interceptions.
Brooks signed with the Super Bowl's runner-up, as he signed with the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The term "good teams get better" is exactly what has happened when they got Brooks to Kansas City.
The Rookie Camp for all of the rookies will likely begin very soon, as most teams start in early to mid-May. Brooks will be fighting for a spot on the roster or even the practice squad, and if he plays like he did at Tennessee, then he will have no issue playing on Sundays.
