LSU vs Tennessee: Volunteers Prepare for Massive Road Series Against Tigers
The Tennessee Volunteers are getting ready for a massive road series against the LSU Tigers.
A massive matchup is set to take place at LSU this weekend as the Volunteers and the Tigers are set to face off in a top five matchup. The Tigers are currently ranked third in the country while the Volunteers sit at fourth in the country, according to the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
Star pitcher Liam Doyle is set to take the mound for Tennessee on Friday. He has started 10 games this season and holds an overall record of 7-1 on the season. Doyle also currently holds a 2.48 ERA. Kade Anderson is the projected starter for LSU. He has started 10 games this season, has a 6-1 record and holds a 3.92 ERA on the year.
Despite playing in opposite divisions prior to this season, Tennessee and LSU have become quite familiar with one another in recent years, having played 15 times since the start of the 2021 season. Six of those 15 meetings have come during postseason play, with the Vols holding a 4-2 mark in those contests.
Tennessee is looking to win its first series in Baton Rogue since 2009.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava