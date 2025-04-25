Volunteer Country

LSU vs Tennessee: Volunteers Prepare for Massive Road Series Against Tigers

The Tennessee Volunteers are getting ready for a massive road series against the LSU Tigers.

A massive matchup is set to take place at LSU this weekend as the Volunteers and the Tigers are set to face off in a top five matchup. The Tigers are currently ranked third in the country while the Volunteers sit at fourth in the country, according to the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Star pitcher Liam Doyle is set to take the mound for Tennessee on Friday. He has started 10 games this season and holds an overall record of 7-1 on the season. Doyle also currently holds a 2.48 ERA. Kade Anderson is the projected starter for LSU. He has started 10 games this season, has a 6-1 record and holds a 3.92 ERA on the year.

Despite playing in opposite divisions prior to this season, Tennessee and LSU have become quite familiar with one another in recent years, having played 15 times since the start of the 2021 season. Six of those 15 meetings have come during postseason play, with the Vols holding a 4-2 mark in those contests.

Tennessee is looking to win its first series in Baton Rogue since 2009.

