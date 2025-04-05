Tennessee Football Spring Practice (4-25-2025) Observation Notebook
The Tennessee Volunteers had a great day at practice on Saturday. Here are the key takeaways from the event,
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far in Spring practice as they continue to move along. They are now only one week out from their Spring game as the camp is moving fast.
The Vols held another practice on Saturday which is the tenth of the camp. Many things stood out throughout the practice with some being more noteworthy than the rest.
Here are five key takeaways from Saturday's practice.
Travis Smith Jr is making a name for himself
The former Westlake High School four-star has started to become a huge piece in this Vols system as he not only plays the part, but looks the part as well. His towering frame makes him one of the bigger receivers on the roster. Smith did a great job when running routes, including a sit-down route. Following the catch, he turned upfield which is something the Tennessee coaches have stressed during short game. He did a well job, even playing on par with Mike Matthews, who is expected to be the star wide receiver this season with the Vols.
Mike Matthew continues to show leadership
Matthews has been an outspoken figure for the Vols this season as the true sophomore is being more vocal with his teammates. He has even started pointing out changes to receivers especially the younger guys who are having to grow up quicky. As coaches have said in the past, "There's no time for young players to be young." Matthews on-going help will show up quickly in Summer and Fall camps.
Kaleb Beasley is looking sharp
The Tennessee Vols' defensive back was one of the most improved from Saturday's practice. he had many solid reps, including playing in coverage. The talented defensive back was limited last season with an injury and will have the opportunity to show his true colors this season. The former Lipscomb Academy four-star has a chance to be special in this Vols defense.
Jake Merklinger is growing in the Tennessee system
Merklinger is expected to be the No. 2 guy in the QB room, but that hasn't stopped him from taking George MacIntyre under his wing. The red-shirt freshman QB is looking to make the most of his reps following Gaston Moore's transfer and has done a great job this Spring, including Saturday. He was hitting most of his targets where he needed to, and that's what matters most.
Tennessee's TEs continue to impress
Ethan Davis, DaSaahn Brame, and Jack Van Dorselaer did a great job at practice today as they made the most of their reps especially with routes on air. Brame had many great routes showing off his route-running arsenal, while Van Dorselaer showed off the perks of having a great frame. It is safe to say no one is going to enjoy tackling him. Davis has stepped up to the plate and has done a great job with Miles Kitselman being hurt, as he will likely be the No. 1 guy until the return of Kitselman.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement