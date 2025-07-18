Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Target Commits to Ole Miss Rebels

Tennessee Volunteers target Craig Tutt announced his verbal commitment to Ole Miss

Caleb Sisk

Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Oakland running back/safety Craig Tutt on Friday, July 11, 2025, at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have missed out on another in-state target after missing on two of their in-state targets in total this week. The other day the Tennessee Volunteers missed out on Kamari Blair who announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tennessee missed on another target again on Friday, as Oakland High School football star Craig Tutt is on his way to Oxford, as he announced hsi verbal commitment to the OIe Miss Rebels and the Michigan Wolverines. Tennessee was recruiting him at safety, but have landed multiple in the class thus far.

Tutt is very talented and could play either way, and he will be a true weapon for Lane Kiffin and his staff.

