Tennessee Football Transfer Nathan Leacock is Back in the NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Nathan Leacock is back in the NCAA transfer portal after announcing he would be transferring away from Tennessee and to Purdue in the Winter.
The Tennessee Volunteers had many wideouts transfer away from the program in the Winter. One of the players who transferred from the Vols was Nathan Leacock. He announced later on in the cycle that he would be joining the Purdue Boilermakers, and he was expected to potentially win a starting job.
As of Tuesday, the former Vol is back in the portal. Leacock is one of many receivers who the Vols had join them from high school in the Josh Heupel era. In his time at Tennessee, Leacock only had one catch for 13 yards.
Tennessee is searching for a wide receiver or two in the transfer portal, and many players have started to enter the portal and go back to their former program, but no signs early on indicate that is the case.
