Tennessee Football: Which True Freshmen Have A Redshirt?
These Tennessee true freshmen will redshirt.
In this story:
Tennessee football has concluded their season following a 42-17 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes which means we can finally look into who can and cannot red-shirt.
specifically, the true freshman who will and will not be red-shirting. Keep in mind the protocols for being able to redshirt.
A player can only participate in four games as having one snap will count as a participation in that contest. However, bowl games, conference championships, and playoff games DO NOT count towards red-shirt status.
Without further ado. Below is the list of true freshman who will be allowed to transfer with their number of games completed.
Will Redshirt
- Jake Merklinger QB (2)
- Braylon Staley WR (1)
- Cole Harrison TE (2)
- Bennett Warren OL (4)
- William Satterwhite OL (3)
- Max Anderson OL (2)
- Gage Ginther OL (3)
- Jeremias Heard OL (1)
- Jesse Perry OL (4)
- Kellen Lindstrom EDGE (3)
- Carson Gentle DL (3)
- Edwin Spillman LB (3)
- Jordan Burns LB (1)
- Marcus Goree DB (2)
Will Not Be Eligible To Redshirt
- Jordan Ross EDGE (10)
- Mike Matthews WR (12)
- Boo Carter DB (12)
- Peyton Lewis RB (12)
- Kaleb Beasley DB (12)
- Edrees Farooq DB (12)
