Tennessee Football: Which True Freshmen Have A Redshirt?

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) waits for the snap during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) waits for the snap during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
These Tennessee true freshmen will redshirt.

Tennessee football has concluded their season following a 42-17 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes which means we can finally look into who can and cannot red-shirt.

specifically, the true freshman who will and will not be red-shirting. Keep in mind the protocols for being able to redshirt.

A player can only participate in four games as having one snap will count as a participation in that contest. However, bowl games, conference championships, and playoff games DO NOT count towards red-shirt status.

Without further ado. Below is the list of true freshman who will be allowed to transfer with their number of games completed.

Will Redshirt

  • Jake Merklinger QB (2)
  • Braylon Staley WR (1)
  • Cole Harrison TE (2)
  • Bennett Warren OL (4)
  • William Satterwhite OL (3)
  • Max Anderson OL (2)
  • Gage Ginther OL (3)
  • Jeremias Heard OL (1)
  • Jesse Perry OL (4)
  • Kellen Lindstrom EDGE (3)
  • Carson Gentle DL (3)
  • Edwin Spillman LB (3)
  • Jordan Burns LB (1)
  • Marcus Goree DB (2)

Will Not Be Eligible To Redshirt

  • Jordan Ross EDGE (10)
  • Mike Matthews WR (12)
  • Boo Carter DB (12)
  • Peyton Lewis RB (12)
  • Kaleb Beasley DB (12)
  • Edrees Farooq DB (12)

Published
