Tennessee Naming Joey Aguilar As the Starting QB is A Good Thing for Vols
Tennessee has officially named Joey Agilar its starting quarterback for their Week 1 matchup against Syracuse and for the 2025 season. The Volunteers held a QB battle between Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger, and true freshman George MacIntyre. On Sunday, Aguilar officially won the job.
Aguilar put together an excellent showing this past Friday and showcased his comfort level in the offense. That performance led him to being named the starter for the Volunteers as week 1 inches closer.
Before Aguilar was named a starter, he had already gained the respect of his teammates, especially linebacker Arion Carter. Carter is one of the big leaders of the team and spoke very highly of Aguilar back at SEC Media Days.
“When he first got here, I made sure, as being the leader, one of the leaders on the team, I wanted to get with him and make sure we had a clear understanding of the expectations set for him, but the expectations he should have for us, and to make sure we don't waver from those. Once we got that all figured out, being able to sit down with him, we all had an occasional meal with the quarterbacks and linebackers and special teams, just having a guy like that in your room and having a guy like that in the building is such a great opportunity that we have. He's such a smart guy, very poised, very calm, collected dude, that I wouldn't change anything for the world to have him on our team, alongside with my other two young quarterbacks that he's able to go coach up with George and Jake.”
“Just a few things about Joey. Like I say, he's a very great, decisive decision maker, very good with the ball in his hands, takes care of the ball. Very good game manager, from what I've seen, as far as the few practices we've had with him. He's very good at using his legs on the run. I feel like he can make time and create space outside the pocket with his feet and expand throws.”
Aguilar will provide a lot of experience to the quarterback room haven’t already started and played significant time in college football. When he was at App State, he threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in his two seasons at the program. Vol fans can rest easy now that they have their starting quarterback with 13 days until they face Syracuse.
