Tennessee Offensive Lineman David Sanders OUT vs Syracuse Orange

Tennessee true freshman offensive lineman David Sanders is out vs Syracuse.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football practice, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football practice, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are already going to be without starting defensive tackle Daevin Hobbs vs Syracuse, and now they are going to be down another starter, this time on offense. It has been reported that true freshman offensive tackle David Sanders is out for the game, first reported by Austin Priceless. Sanders was banged up during practice this week and will be held out.

Sanders if a former five-star prospect that was expected to start for Tennessee this season. The Volunteers lost multiple offensive linemen this offseason, so being down a starter in the first game is not ideal.

A timeline for Sanders' return has not yet been announced.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.

