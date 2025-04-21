Tennessee OL, Larry Johnson Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Tennessee Vols have had plenty of activity during the spring portal window. Not just the headline news of QB, Nico Iamaleava, entering the portal, but others like OT, Larry Johnson.
The Tennessee Volunteers are experiencing a bit more roster overhaul than they expected during the spring portal window. Not only have the Vols seen starting QB, Nico Iamaleava depart for UCLA, but the Vols have seen players like OL, Larry Johnson enter the portal as well.
From Savannah, Georgia, the 6’7 former 3-star prospect never cracked the lineup for the Vols, and with the addition of highly-touted freshman, David Sanders, the potential for playing time in Knoxville appeared relatively dim for Johnson entering 2025.
