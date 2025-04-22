Volunteer Country

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Projected to Have a Better Season Than Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is projected to have a better season than UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a pass against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a pass against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is projected to have a better season than UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava.

On Monday, the first ever trade in college football was completed as former UCLA QB Joey Aguilar announced his intentions to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers. This news came after former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava made his transfer to UCLA official.

As with any trade, the next talking point immediately becomes "who won the trade"? Well, according to the latest Heisman betting odds, it would appear that the Tennessee Volunteers have won this trade.

According to Fan Duel, Aguilar has +4500 to win the Heisman this season. As for Iamaleava, he is listed at +8000. A noticeable difference between the two players.

Aguilar through for 6,760 yards on 850 attempts over the last two seasons with App State. He’s exactly what the Vols need in terms of a prospect who’s at least played college football, let alone played it as well as Aguilar has. He threw for 33 TDs in his first year starting in 2023. Though 2024’s statline shows declines in yards, completions, and attempts as well as an increase in turnovers, the team as a whole was in decline in 2024. They’ve hired a new coach, by the way of Dowell Loggains, entering 2025 at App State.

A final verdict on the trade will not be made until the conclusion of the 2025 college football season. As of now though, it looks like Tennessee has the lead.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football