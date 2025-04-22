Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Projected to Have a Better Season Than Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is projected to have a better season than UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava.
On Monday, the first ever trade in college football was completed as former UCLA QB Joey Aguilar announced his intentions to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers. This news came after former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava made his transfer to UCLA official.
As with any trade, the next talking point immediately becomes "who won the trade"? Well, according to the latest Heisman betting odds, it would appear that the Tennessee Volunteers have won this trade.
According to Fan Duel, Aguilar has +4500 to win the Heisman this season. As for Iamaleava, he is listed at +8000. A noticeable difference between the two players.
Aguilar through for 6,760 yards on 850 attempts over the last two seasons with App State. He’s exactly what the Vols need in terms of a prospect who’s at least played college football, let alone played it as well as Aguilar has. He threw for 33 TDs in his first year starting in 2023. Though 2024’s statline shows declines in yards, completions, and attempts as well as an increase in turnovers, the team as a whole was in decline in 2024. They’ve hired a new coach, by the way of Dowell Loggains, entering 2025 at App State.
A final verdict on the trade will not be made until the conclusion of the 2025 college football season. As of now though, it looks like Tennessee has the lead.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava