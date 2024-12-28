Volunteer Country

Tennessee Roster Update - Where The Wide Receiver Depth Rooms Stands

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have seen quite a bit of attrition at the wide receiver position in just a week since the culmination of their season. We take a look at where the depth chart sits.

The Tennessee Volunteers playoffs run was cut short in round one thanks to a dominating loss delivered by the Ohio State Buckeyes. Within just a week of their season having ended, they've seen quite a bit of activity in the Transfer Portal, especially at the wide receiver position. We take a look at the wide receiver depth chart following the departure of Squirrel White.

Tennessee Depth Chart - Notes on Wide Receiver Room

Portal Entries

  • WR, Squirrel White
  • WR, Nathan Leacock
  • WR, Chas Nimrod
  • WR, Kaleb Webb

In addition to the four receivers that have enterred the portal, Tight End Holden Staes has entered the portal as well. Soon to be sophomore Mike Matthews' role on this roster has become paramount. It's not just the losses due to the portal, Bru McCoy is out of eligibility as well.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football