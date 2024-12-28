Tennessee Roster Update - Where The Wide Receiver Depth Rooms Stands
The Tennessee Volunteers have seen quite a bit of attrition at the wide receiver position in just a week since the culmination of their season. We take a look at where the depth chart sits.
The Tennessee Volunteers playoffs run was cut short in round one thanks to a dominating loss delivered by the Ohio State Buckeyes. Within just a week of their season having ended, they've seen quite a bit of activity in the Transfer Portal, especially at the wide receiver position. We take a look at the wide receiver depth chart following the departure of Squirrel White.
Tennessee Depth Chart - Notes on Wide Receiver Room
Portal Entries
- WR, Squirrel White
- WR, Nathan Leacock
- WR, Chas Nimrod
- WR, Kaleb Webb
In addition to the four receivers that have enterred the portal, Tight End Holden Staes has entered the portal as well. Soon to be sophomore Mike Matthews' role on this roster has become paramount. It's not just the losses due to the portal, Bru McCoy is out of eligibility as well.
