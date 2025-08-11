Tennessee's David Sanders Projected to be Top 10 Freshman in College Football

Volunteer Country

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders JR. (70) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders JR. (70) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders is projected to be a top 10 freshman in college football.

The Tennessee Volunteers will be replacing quite a few names on the offensive line this season. Josh Heupel and his staff added a couple of names from the transfer portal, but perhaps the biggest addition they made came from the 2025 recruiting class.

David Sanders ultimately made the decision to play for Tennessee in college, and he is expected to have an immediate impact for the Volunteers. Not only is he projected to be a starter, but ESPN also ranks him as one of the top 10 freshmen in college football, placing him sixth on their list.

"Rarely does Tennessee turn over a starting offensive line spot to a freshman, but Sanders has all the markers of an impactful tackle out of the gate in Rocky Top," Billy Tucker wrote for ESPN. "Coming out of high school, his lack of ideal bulk and strength was concerning, but he has put on over 30 pounds of muscle and has added great power to his frame since arriving in Knoxville last spring. He was named North Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, a rare accolade for an offensive lineman, and was the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025. Sanders will have every opportunity to win the starting right tackle spot on a Volunteers line that needs to replace four starters from 2024 as they retool in search of another College Football Playoff berth."

Tucker isn't the only one who is high on Sanders heading into this season. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has loved what he has seen from the former five-star as well.

“Where he was to where he is now, unreal and credit to him,” Elarbee said. “And then just technique wise, it’s so rewarding when you see him change something on a pass set or change something in the run game, technique wise, and it works. And the light clicks and then you get to go and move on to the next thing. 

