Tennessee’s Defense Poised to Dominate Again in 2025
Tennessee’s offense may be resetting, but its defense is built to contend.
In 2024, the Volunteers fielded one of the most complete and disruptive defenses in the country. According to Pick Six Previews’ 2025 Edition, Tennessee was ranked in the national Top 40 across all 17 major defensive statistical categories. They led the nation in Pass Rush, ranked second in Negative Play Rate, and finished fourth in Completion Percentage Allowed. The end result? A No. 6 overall defensive ranking nationally.
That success was fueled by relentless depth. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks utilized a heavy rotation of up to 14 linemen throughout the season. While first-round NFL Draft pick James Pearce Jr. departs, the Vols reload with Bryson Eason, Jaxon Joiner, and highly touted freshman Joshua James ready to fill the gap. Tyre West and Jordan Ross bolster what may be one of the deepest fronts in the SEC.
The linebacker corps brings back All-SEC standout Elijah Herring, who anchors a group that includes Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander, both of whom saw significant action in 2024.
In the secondary, Tennessee may boast its most talented unit in years. Jourdan Thomas returns at nickelback after earning All-SEC honors as a true freshman. Five-star recruit Boo Carter is expected to start opposite him, and the corner duo of Rickey Gibson and Jermod McCoy brings both speed and physicality. McCoy is working back from an ACL injury but is expected to return during the season.
If the offense can find its footing, Tennessee’s defense could carry the Vols into SEC title contention. The foundation is there—now it’s about execution.
